Au Sable Forks, NY — As people in the region prepare to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian, one company in the North Country already has boots on the ground in Florida.

Northline Utilities LLC focuses on the construction, maintenance, and upgrades to electrical distribution systems, sub-stations, and transmission lines.

They have partnered with other local utility companies through the mutual aid program to send employees down to Florida, over 200 to be exact, and Jamie Atkins, CEO and President of Northline Utilities shared how they will be able to help.

“Today in Florida is a day of assessment, making it safe for people to be out, and then identifying what the damage is and putting together a plan to start putting things back together.”

According to Atkins, Northline employees have helped at every major storm down the east coast for over a decade and he said he expects their crew will be down there for 7-10 days.

