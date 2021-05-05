North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik rises as frontrunner to replace Cheney

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik is a rising member of the Republican Party. Right now, she’s being strongly considered for a promotion to the third highest role in the U.S. house to replace current GOP house conference chair Liz Cheney.

“To the extent that Cheney keeps talking about Donald Trump, the republican leaders feel she’s getting in the way of their message,” said Plattsburgh professor and political expert Harvey Schantz. “After repeated issues with her, they’re ready now to see if they can take action.”

Schantz says it’s unusual to see the chair change hands while congress is in session, but says republican leaders are focused on forming a united front to win the house in 2022. While Cheney has persistently criticized Trump since the riot January 6th, Stefanik has firmly supported him, particularly through the impeachment proceedings. Wednesday, Trump said quote she has his “Complete and total endorsement”.

“Elise Stefanik has been a strong supporter of president trump and now he’s returning the favor,” Schantz said.

Stefanik responded in a tweet saying quote “Thank you President Trump for your 100% support for house GOP conference chair. We are unified and focused on firing Pelosi & winning in 2022!”

The NRA has also backed her. As for the 21st congressional district, Schantz says they’ll have a seat at the table when it comes to republicans’ mapping out their legislative needs.

But notes, this role would have Stefanik spending more time in Washington and could leave her stretched thin on national party issues.

“Her attention to Washington might cause her to lose a little bit of focus on her district,” he said.

A secret ballot vote by house republicans on replacing Cheney could come as early as next week.