North Country lawmakers join chorus calling for Cuomo to resign

Lawmakers in New York are responding to a report by the state Attorney General that found Gov. Andrew Cuomo harassed numerous women by calling for his resignation.

Republican State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt said the report shows that New York’s most powerful elected official created a toxic and hostile work environment for women.

“There is no CEO in New York State, and for that matter I believe in America, that would still be the CEO if a report like this came out about their work environment and actions against them,” Ortt said.

Democratic Assemblyman Billy Jones said harassment in the workplace can never be tolerated.

“I want to applaud the brave women who stepped forward to tell their story,” Assemblyman Jones said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi added her name to a list of top Democratic leaders, including Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, who have called for the governor to step down.

“As we have said before, the reported actions of the governor were profoundly disturbing, inappropriate and completely unexpectable,” Senator Schumer said. “No elected official is above the law. The people of New York deserve better leadership in the governor’s office.”

U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik said Cuomo should be arrested and prosecuted. But she also took the opportunity to criticize President Joe Biden, who called for Cuomo to step down in the wake of the report.

“Now President Biden is reversing course, stopping short of calling for Governor Cuomo to be prosecuted or impeached,” Stefanik said. “President Biden’s response to the AG’s report makes him complicit in the crimes committed by sexual predator Governor Cuomo.”

Republican State Senator Dan Stec said that in February, when the allegations first emerged, he was one of the very first to call on Cuomo to resign.

“Cuomo asked for an independent investigation, which is exactly what’s happened.” Senator Stec said. “Now the result is in, the truth is out and it is time for him to go.”