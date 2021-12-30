In an effort to address aging water infrastructure and improve water quality in the state, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $272 million is being awarded to towns across New York through the Water Quality Improvement Project program.

“Our state’s economic development goals cannot be achieved without clean water for drinking, recreation, and the overall quality of life New Yorkers expect and deserve,” Governor Hochul said. “These sustained investments in water quality improve the health of our communities while creating economic opportunity through well paying, long lasting jobs.”

Towns across the North Country have been awarded funds for a variety of projects that include addressing wastewater treatment and sewage overflow. Some highlights of local projects funded include:

Plattsburgh – $1,880,000 for wastewater treatment improvement. The City of Plattsburgh will improve the hydraulic capacity of their current conveyance system that will help reduce overflow.

Willsboro – $2,546,941 for construction of a decentralized wastewater treatment system. This project will address the failing septic systems and reduce amount of nutrients entering Lake Champlain.

Bombay – $500,000 for salt storage. New salt/sand storage will be constructed to replace the current exposed salt and sand piles and the structure will help prevent salt runoff.

