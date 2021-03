Restaurants across New York’s North Country will be allowed to fill 75% of their seats with customers soon.

The threshold, currently at 50%, will apply to eateries throughout the state, except for New York City.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office wrote Sunday that the shift to three-fourths capacity can begin March 19, the same day that restaurants in neighboring Connecticut will be allowed to return to full capacity again.

Meanwhile, capacity at New York City establishments will remain at 35%.