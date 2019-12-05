North Country Sen. Betty Little will not seek reelection next year

Betty Little as been a state senator in New York’s 45th District since 2003.

New York State Sen. Betty Little said wednesday she will not seek re-election next year and will retire at the end of her term on December 31, 2020.

Little, a Republican, has represented New York’s 45th District, which includes Clinton, Essex and Franklin counties, since 2003. In announcing her decision at a Wednesday morning press conference, Little said it was a “difficult, difficult day.”

“Although it is very difficult for me to contemplate stepping away from the public service that I love so much, it’s time,” said Little. “Being able to do this work for so many years has been the greatest honor. I’ve not taken one moment of it for granted.”

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik said in a statement that Little “truly sets the bar for her tireless and effective public service to her constituents.

“She has been a tremendous role model for so many,” Stefanik said. “I am proud to call her a legislative partner and friend. The North Country is tremendously grateful for her service and sacrifice.”

Little served in the New York State Assembly for seven years before her election to the New York General Assembly in November 2002. A former Little is the ranking Republican on the Senate’s Education Committee. She serves on more than a half-dozen other committees, incouding cultural affairs, environmental conservation, finance and health.