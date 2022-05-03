Nova Bus in Plattsburgh will deliver more than 100 diesel-powered buses to the New York State Metropolitan authority beginning later this year.

Nova Bus builds hybrid buses, but the company says it will soon plan to roll out electric buses.

“We always enjoy being entrusted by the MTA and we are happy when we are chosen and it keeps New York buses being built in New York State,” said said Christos Kritsidimas, head of public affairs for Nova Bus.

In a statement, New York State Sen. Dan Stec called the MTA contract a “major win” for the region.

“Nova Bus is a national innovator in sustainable transportation initiatives and a major source of new, cutting-edge local jobs,” he said. “This contract establishes Nova Bus and the City of Plattsburgh as key hubs for economic opportunity and potential in New York State.”

The North Country Chamber of Commerce, in a statement, said, “the MTA is the largest transit equipment customer in North America and the fact that it is once again turning to Nova Bus is a testament to their satisfaction with the great buses produced here.”