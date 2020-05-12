Nursing home testing regulations aimed at slowing spread in New York

Staff in New York nursing homes will now be tested twice a week. It’s part of new regulations announced by Governor Cuomo, amid criticism in dealing with the spread there.

Officials in Clinton County say they’re in good shape to follow this new testing and that there’s enough tests in the area to carry this out for the next few weeks. City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read said the state is now working with the health department to expand this beyond employees, and soon test all senior citizens in those facilities.

A third of all COVID-19 related deaths across the nation have been nursing home residents or their staff. Read said it’s been the region’s top concern from the start.

“It’s an acute need that we struggled with addressing really early on in March, well before it had really come to the attention of the governor’s office,” Mayor Read said.

Sunday, Governor Andrew Cuomo said all staff of long-term care facilities will now be tested twice weekly. Hospitals can also no longer discharge patients to other facilities unless they test negative for the virus. Two senior housing buildings in Plattsburgh were placed under mandatory quarantine orders in April to prevent further spread.

“It may be a big problem for a pocket like ours,” Read said. “We’re the only city within 100 miles of New York state so if you need nursing home facilities, you’re coming from quite a large geographical area for that service.”

In Essex County, this nursing home testing began before the governor’s regulations. Friday, Director of public health Linda Beers confirmed they received their first shipment of test kits from the state, saying in a statement “testing residents and staff will provide the information we need to keep this population safe by quickly identifying, isolating, and tracing contacts of any positive cases.”