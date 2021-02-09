NY attorney general sues 2 anti-abortion protesters

NEW YORK (AP) — New York state Attorney General Letitia James has filed a lawsuit against two anti-abortion protesters, accusing them of repeated “obstructive, threatening, harassing, and violent activity” at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Manhattan.

In the lawsuit filed Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan, James says Bevelyn Beatty and Edmee Chavannes repeatedly blocked patients’ entrance to the clinic in violation of access laws, and threatened violence against patients and staff. An email was sent to the women’s web site seeking comment.

The lawsuit asks for the women to be barred from protesting within a certain distance from the clinic entrance.