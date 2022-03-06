ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Health officials said Sunday New York State has hit its lowest statewide positivity rate since July 18. Just 1.36% of all New Yorkers were reported positive with COVID-19 as of Sunday afternoon, keeping the statewide rate below 2% for the tenth consecutive day.
Statewide, according to health officials, there have been 12 deaths reported since Saturday. This raised the total number of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the beginning of the pandemic to 54,832.
Additionally, it was reported Sunday that 1,507 patients are hospitalized with the virus across the state, a decrease of 34 from Saturday. That’s the lowest number since at least last August.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 37,125,459
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 16,470
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 333,941
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 83.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 81.2%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.7%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Thursday, March 3, 2022
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Capital Region
|12.59
|11.39
|11.60
|Central New York
|20.17
|20.52
|20.89
|Finger Lakes
|7.94
|7.78
|7.46
|Long Island
|7.57
|7.41
|7.17
|Mid-Hudson
|7.81
|8.58
|9.49
|Mohawk Valley
|13.16
|11.86
|11.42
|New York City
|7.91
|8.81
|8.51
|North Country
|19.16
|18.58
|18.41
|Southern Tier
|17.76
|16.27
|15.80
|Western New York
|9.54
|9.06
|9.05
|Statewide
|9.40
|9.67
|9.59
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, March 3, 2022
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Capital Region
|3.09%
|2.79%
|2.77%
|Central New York
|4.59%
|4.58%
|4.56%
|Finger Lakes
|2.47%
|2.32%
|2.19%
|Long Island
|1.68%
|1.66%
|1.62%
|Mid-Hudson
|1.58%
|1.59%
|1.72%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.61%
|2.43%
|2.26%
|New York City
|1.04%
|1.09%
|1.03%
|North Country
|4.56%
|4.15%
|3.90%
|Southern Tier
|2.85%
|2.69%
|2.51%
|Western New York
|2.86%
|2.66%
|2.59%
|Statewide
|1.63%
|1.60%
|1.56%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, March 3, 2022
|Friday, March 4, 2022
|Saturday, March 5, 2022
|Bronx
|0.71%
|0.87%
|0.78%
|Kings
|0.94%
|1.00%
|0.96%
|New York
|1.28%
|1.33%
|1.29%
|Queens
|1.07%
|1.04%
|0.96%
|Richmond
|1.26%
|1.26%
|1.16%
Saturday 1,566 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,914,388. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|58,130
|29
|Allegany
|8,826
|2
|Broome
|44,512
|35
|Cattaraugus
|15,225
|7
|Cayuga
|15,696
|10
|Chautauqua
|23,379
|7
|Chemung
|21,034
|10
|Chenango
|9,166
|4
|Clinton
|16,389
|21
|Columbia
|9,904
|2
|Cortland
|10,326
|10
|Delaware
|7,576
|3
|Dutchess
|63,317
|20
|Erie
|206,187
|61
|Essex
|5,480
|3
|Franklin
|9,155
|16
|Fulton
|12,305
|5
|Genesee
|13,541
|1
|Greene
|8,460
|1
|Hamilton
|837
|1
|Herkimer
|13,564
|3
|Jefferson
|19,663
|11
|Lewis
|6,100
|1
|Livingston
|11,496
|2
|Madison
|12,752
|10
|Monroe
|149,560
|37
|Montgomery
|11,695
|8
|Nassau
|398,962
|79
|Niagara
|47,313
|14
|NYC
|2,276,470
|507
|Oneida
|52,304
|18
|Onondaga
|107,706
|54
|Ontario
|19,540
|5
|Orange
|105,566
|19
|Orleans
|8,534
|1
|Oswego
|25,123
|25
|Otsego
|9,679
|2
|Putnam
|23,343
|7
|Rensselaer
|30,946
|42
|Rockland
|91,307
|17
|Saratoga
|45,276
|26
|Schenectady
|32,427
|8
|Schoharie
|4,916
|2
|Schuyler
|3,390
|1
|Seneca
|5,770
|4
|St. Lawrence
|20,612
|17
|Steuben
|19,586
|14
|Suffolk
|423,166
|93
|Sullivan
|18,213
|3
|Tioga
|10,519
|6
|Tompkins
|17,580
|16
|Ulster
|30,935
|26
|Warren
|13,322
|4
|Washington
|11,882
|7
|Wayne
|16,930
|13
|Westchester
|247,250
|214
|Wyoming
|8,232
|0
|Yates
|3,314
|2
Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:
COVID-19 Patients currently hospitalized
|Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVID
|Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
|Capital Region
|105
|61
|58.1%
|44
|41.9%
|Central New York
|58
|31
|53.4%
|27
|46.6%
|Finger Lakes
|233
|85
|36.5%
|148
|63.5%
|Long Island
|222
|91
|41.0%
|131
|59.0%
|Mid-Hudson
|106
|42
|39.6%
|64
|60.4%
|Mohawk Valley
|40
|23
|57.5%
|17
|42.5%
|New York City
|512
|214
|41.8%
|298
|58.2%
|North Country
|52
|18
|34.6%
|34
|65.4%
|Southern Tier
|68
|30
|44.1%
|38
|55.9%
|Western New York
|111
|53
|47.7%
|58
|52.3%
|Statewide
|1,507
|648
|43.0%
|859
|57.0%
The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: (COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov).
Saturday, 12 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,832. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Erie
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|2
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Suffolk
|1