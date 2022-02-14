(NEWS10)- An estimated 50% of people wait until the last minute to buy a Valentine’s Day gift. There’s a good chance people in New York are part of the 50% that procrastinate seen as the state is labeled one of the top five biggest procrastinators, according to 4Over.

New York is number four on the list behind New Jersey, Maryland, and Rhode Island, who came in first, second, and third place respectively. The state with the least amount of people waiting until the last minute to purchase a Valentine’s Day gift was North Dakota. Arkansas, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Arizona round out the top five least procrastinators.

Approximately 67% of Americans plan on celebrating Valentine’s Day and will spend on average $68. The most popular gift will be chocolates, followed by a card and dinner.

Most popular Valentine’s Day gift

Gift Percentage Chocolate 42% Card 41% Dinner 39% Flowers 32% Personalized/handmade gift 16% Clothing 12% Source: 4Over

Parents, friends, and grandmothers may be disappointed if they were expecting a Valentine’s Day gift. They only have between a 2-15% chance of getting a present compared to significant others 69%. One in ten people said it’s okay to buy a Valentine for an ex-partner, 15% said it’s okay to buy for a boss or manager, and 28% think it’s okay to buy for a coworker.

The top five biggest procrastinators by city are Denver, Baltimore, Las Vegas, Boston, and Washington DC. The top five least procrastinating cities are Forth Worth, San Jose, San Antonio, El Paso, and Detroit.