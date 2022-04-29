LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Department of New York American Gold Star Mothers (AGSM) will return to Lake George after more than 10 years for their 85th Annual convention. Officials said the public is invited to attend the opening ceremony on Friday, April 29, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Resort Lake George.

AGSM said this event is free and open to the public and will feature historical photos and memorabilia to be showcased. The ceremony will commence at 6 p.m., followed by live music from the Lake George Community Band, light refreshments, and cake.

Since its inception in the 1920s, the AGSM convention has brought mothers of children together who were lost while serving on active duty in the United States military. The convention has joined veterans and family members during the event to share their stories and rally to support the veteran community.

Gold Star Mothers recognize the return home of veterans often carrying many burdens. AGSM offers compassion in many ways to help veterans and families in the community, by packing, mailing boxes, cards, blood drives, food, and clothing distribution, as well as providing scholarships.

For questions about the AGSM event please email the Lake George Regional Convention & Visitors Bureau at LGRCVB@lakegeorgechamber.com. To learn more about AGSM you may visit their webpage.