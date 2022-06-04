ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 2022 New York State legislative session ended with the Assembly Saturday morning. This, after lawmakers, worked throughout the night voting on bills. The controversial “Clean Slate Act” failed to pass the Assembly.

The bill, passed by the Senate on Wednesday, and cosponsored by dozens of Assembly Democrats, would have provided for “automatic sealing of certain convictions after a certain passage of time from either imposition of sentence, release from parole or probation, and if the defendant does not have a current charge pending; excludes certain offenses; permits access by certain persons.”

Opponents of the bill felt it would provide no protections for victims or law-abiding New Yorkers.

Republican Senator Tom O’Mara voted against the measure, saying in part: “New York is facing a crisis of rising crime and lawlessness the likes of which we have not seen in years. The crisis, caused in large part by Democrat-led cashless bail and other soft-on-crime policies, could be stopped today if they stopped pushing a radical, pro-criminal agenda.”

Supporters of the bill, like Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages, Democrat, supports felt this measure would have helped those with a criminal record who are often at a disadvantage when it comes to housing and employment opportunities.