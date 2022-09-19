Ray Brook, NY — As locals drive through Ray Brook, they may notice a new sign that says the federal prison ahead is dangerously understaffed.

“We the union decided to put the sign up to attract attention to our low staffing, it is not to alarm the public, however we are dangerously low staffed,” said Darrell Pilon, Union President for the American Federation of Government Employees Local 3882. “Our staffing for correctional officers is at 61%, we need an additional 60 staff members to put us around 100%.”

Pilon says with low staff, safety concerns increase and people have to work longer hours.

“It makes an environment that is generally dangerous more dangerous. Due to the understaffing we’ve actually had staff members within a week period of time be mandated pretty much every day. In a two week pay period they were mandated 9 times out of 10.” Being mandated means after an officer finishes an 8-hour shift, they have to stay for another 8 hours.

The Bureau sent staffing statistics that show as of September of last year, the inmate to correctional officer ratio at Ray Brook was just over 7 to 1, right around the average for a medium security federal prison in the Northeast. But according to Pilon, there are just 71 guards on duty now, and 914 inmates, a ratio of nearly 13 inmates to every correctional officer.

In an emailed statement, the Bureau of Prisons says they are committed to ensuring staffing levels to maintain the safety and security of staff, inmates, and its institutions. The Bureau also says they have external hiring efforts, as well as backfilling projected vacancies to maintain current staffing levels and are offering referral bonuses to current employees to try and incentivize more people to work at the prison.

Pilon said in his experience, that is not the case, as the Bureau has not done anything to help increase staff in Ray Brook. “The response you receive from the Bureau of Prisons is a deflection. They will make a statement or reflect a position that they’re trying to do something. This has been going on since 2016. It’s not only a local issue but a national issue. They have done nothing in the past year or two to help this place as far as attract staffing.”

While the public is safe, the goal of the sign is to attract as much attention as possible to the situation so the Bureau will present them with a real solution to help bring staff to the prison so staff and inmates can stay safe.