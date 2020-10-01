NY schools report 1,200 infections among students, staff

FILE – In this July 24, 2020 file photo, Fairfax County Public School buses are lined up at a maintenance facility in Lorton, Va. The Justice Department is highlighting a number of actions school officials should take to increase safety, including improving mental health resources, monitoring social media accounts and improving physical safety measures. The report was released Tuesday and was a culmination of a federal school safety working group. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Schools across New York have reported that at least 1,200 students and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the academic year, though that number is likely an undercount.

As of Tuesday, 693 public and private schools had reported at least one infection. Around 700 students and 400 school staff have tested positive. State officials noted that the count doesn’t capture the full extent of infections among schoolchildren. A separate data system operated by state health officials documented around 2,300 infections among school-aged children since Sept. 1.

The state is making both sets of numbers public.