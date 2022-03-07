SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A search for more answers continues surrounding the tragic 2018 Schoharie limo crash that took 20 lives. Sen. Jim Tedisco is wondering why it’s been “crickets” from the Inspector General’s office, which says it’s doing an investigation into the crash.

Tedisco has been heavily involved with the aftermath of the crash. Some of the victims lived in his district. He said with the pandemic slowing down, and the state opening back up, it’s crucial to have all available information about what led to the crash, and how future tragedies can be stopped.

“There’s going to be proms, there’s going to be people traveling across the state of New York, taking small vacations, visiting wineries,” Tedisco told NEWS10. “We’ve got to make sure the stretch limousines are safe now.”

Nearly a year ago, Tedisco requested that the state’s Inspector General do its own review of two state entities.

“The National Transportation Safety Board did a full investigation of this. They pointed out, yes, Prestige Limousine…should not have been on the roadway,” he explained, “but it also pointed out two agencies in the State of New York: the Department of Transportation and the Department of Motor Vehicles had some culpability in this.”

The Inspector General’s office confirmed the matter is under review. Tedisco wants to know what’s taking so long. He said the longer they drag their feet, the more it hinders the work of the state’s Stretch Limousine Passenger Safety Task Force that was created as a result of the October 2018 tragedy.

Asked for comment by NEWS10, Kevin Cushing—who lost his son Patrick in the crash, responded in writing. “I’m aware of Senator Tedisco’s efforts in regards to the IG and I’m certainly appreciative of those efforts on behalf of the families,” he said. “The IG has been very tight-lipped up to this point so any new information would definitely be welcome!”

Beyond confirming to NEWS10 that the matter is under review, a representative for the IG’s office did not answer our questions regarding a timeline for information to be released.