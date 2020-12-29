New York set to pass law to limit evictions, closures in pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York will freeze evictions and certain foreclosures for two months under a bill the governor said Monday he plans to sign.

Renters who are facing pending evictions or who face evictions in the next 30 days  would be protected from eviction for at least 60 days. And the law would also suspend evictions until May 1 for anyone who submits signed paperwork stating they’ve faced hardship amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The legislation would also make it harder for banks to foreclose on smaller landlords who say they are facing similar hardships.

