NYGOP chairman slams law firm chosen to lead Cuomo investigation

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy visited Watertown on Thursday to address developments in the impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

In a press conference at the Jefferson County Court Complex, Langworthy said the law firm chosen by the State Assembly to lead the investigation, Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, “has very deep ties” to the Cuomo administration.

‘They haven’t impeached him despite ample evidence that already exists,” he said. “In the volts that exist today, they, if they pull the the articles onto the floor, they would pass and he would be removed from office. But now they’ve formed a sham impeachment investigation that insults the intelligence of 19 million New Yorkers.”

Langworthy further claimed that “members of the judiciary committee who are responsible for overseeing this investigation had zero role in selecting these attorneys. This was a decision solely made by assembly speaker, Carl Hasty, without any input from the members of the judiciary committee.”

Langworthy also addressed the nursing home controversy surrounding the governor and how he hopes the state will move forward.

