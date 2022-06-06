ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Departments of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and Agriculture and Markets (AGM) announced that the State’s ninth annual Invasive Species Awareness Week (ISAW) begins on Monday. Free public events and invasive species challenges are offered across the state and online.

Invasive species are plants, animals, insects, and pathogens that are not native to an area and cause harm to the environment, agriculture, economy, or public health. New York is particularly vulnerable to these pests due to its role as a center for international trade and travel, according to the DEC.

A webinar at 1 p.m. on Monday will highlight the events scheduled for ISAW and discuss New York’s collaborative invasive species network. A complete listing of offerings is available for those interested in participating.

Scheduled events: