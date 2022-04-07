ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – Six candidates are filing to become New York State’s next governor, but disgraced Democrat Andrew Cuomo is not one of them. Today was the former governor’s last day to submit his 15-thousand signatures to run as a Democrat for the state’s highest office.

“I have not seen a petition yet [from Andrew Cuomo] and I haven’t heard of anything either [as of Thursday afternoon],” John Conklin of the New York State Board of Elections said. “My personal opinion is that if he’s out gathering signatures and no one is aware of it, it’s the best-kept secret in government right now.”

Local leaders, like Republican Assemblymember Philip Palmesano, are quick to point out that if Cuomo were to throw his hat into this November’s race, he would likely run as an Independent candidate. If that happens, Cuomo would have from April 19 to May 24 to gather 45-thousand signatures to solidify his run in the June Primary.

“He has $12 to $14 million left in his coffers,” Chemung County Executive Chris Moss said. “He can hire folks [and obtain] that many signatures in New York City alone in a week’s time frame.”

Cuomo has not confirmed if he’s joining the Gubernatorial race, though he has launched ads that many political analysts interpreted as campaign commercials. Republicans agree that if Cuomo does run, he’ll likely lose.

“I think the sexual harassment allegations are probably going to follow him throughout the rest of his political career,” Moss said.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who replaced Cuomo after he reluctantly resigned last year amid multiple sexual harassment allegations, is the Democratic nominee for governor. Congressman Lee Zeldin is the Republican one. Both of them will face challengers like public advocate Jumaane Williams, who is running under the Working Families Party, and Republicans Andrew Giuliani and Harry Wilson.

New York State’s primary is scheduled for June.