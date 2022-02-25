ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that New York State landmark will be lit blue and yellow in solidarity with the people of Ukraine. The landmarks will be lit Friday, February 25 through Sunday, February 27.

Hochul said New York is prepared to support refugees of the crisis and welcome them to the state. The landmarks to be lit include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate and Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

Fairport Lift Bridge

“New York is the proud home of the largest Ukrainian population in the United States and we condemn the unjust and unconscionable violence being perpetrated against the people of Ukraine,” said Hochul. “We stand in solidarity with those in New York who are scared for their family and loved ones, and our prayers are with the innocent victims as they fight to maintain their freedom as a sovereign people and nation.”