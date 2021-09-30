NYS landmarks to be lit purple and teal to mark end of Suicide Prevention Month

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Several New York State landmark are to be lit purple and teal on September 30 to mark the end of Suicide Prevention Month, Governor Kathy Hochul announced.

“Suicide Prevention Month is a time to reflect on those that have lost their lives, as well as those left behind who are deeply impacted by the loss of their friend, colleague or loved one,” said Hochul. “It is especially important now, as we deal with the trauma, pain and anxiety caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, that all New Yorkers understand the warning signs and know how to engage a person who may have suicidal thoughts.”

The bridges and landmarks to be lit include:

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

One World Trade Center

SUNY Administration Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

State Fairgrounds, Main Gate

Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Station – Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

The Lake Placid Olympic Jumping Complex

MTA LIRR – East End Gateway at Penn Station

New York has one of the lowest rates of suicide in the nation. However, the state loses approximately 1,700 New Yorkers to suicide each year.

If you need help, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.