ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–After reports of a leaked Supreme Court draft to strike down Roe v. Wade, Governor Kathy Hochul reminded everyone that abortion is legal in New York State.

New York State’s abortion law is codified, which means it would withstand the Supreme Court’s decision if Roe V. Wade were to be overturned.

“My promise is that here in the State of New York, we will not stand idly by. Anyone who needs care, we will welcome you with open arms,” said Hochul.

In New York, it’s legal to have an abortion up to 24 weeks of pregnancy. After that, an abortion can take place if a person’s health is at risk or if the fetus will not survive.

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said the leaked Supreme Court document is extremely troubling.

“As the erosion of rights that we have continue on a national basis, New York will know that New York will be a place where women, where families can depend on getting the health care they need and healthcare access that they need.”

At the federal level, Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand are also against overturning Roe V. Wade.

However, House GOP leadership, which includes New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, released a joint statement which said in part, “House Republicans are committed to upholding the sanctity of life, and we will continue to fight to be a voice for the truly voiceless. There’s nothing more special, extraordinary, and worth fighting for than the miracle of life.”