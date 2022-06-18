WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A New York State Trooper was transported to the hospital, and his patrol car was damaged after being involved in an accident on Saturday morning.

According to NYSP, around 8:25 a.m. on June 18 State Police in Watertown responded to a two-car minor personal injury crash at the intersection of State Route 3 and County Route 202. The report stated that the crash involved an NYSP patrol car.

An investigation into the accident revealed that a 2004 Mazda pickup truck being operated by 73-year-old Edward L. Bazinet was traveling east on State Route 3 prior to the incident. The accident occurred when Bazinet reportedly made a left turn in front of the State Police patrol car that was traveling west on State Route 3.

Trooper Christopher Wyant was transported to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown for minor injuries, where he was treated and released. Bazinet was not injured in the crash.

The investigation into the accident is ongoing. The New York State Police were assisted at the scene by the Town of Watertown Fire Department, Town of Watertown Ambulance, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Watertown Police Department.