ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- GED Testing Service (GEDTS) will be used by the state for administering high school equivalency tests beginning in January. New York had been using the TASC (Test Assessing Secondary Completion) test but the company said they would discontinue this service at the end of December.

The New York State Education Department (NYSED) said GEDTS will allow greater computer-based testing options providing greater access for students. They said it will also help eliminate financial barriers, as there is no cost associated with the exam.

“Obtaining a high school equivalency diploma is a critical step toward employment, postsecondary education, or training,” Commissioner Rosa said. “By expanding the accessibility of the testing program, we are opening doors for many New Yorkers that may not have otherwise benefited from this opportunity.”

According to NYSED, GEDTS is used in 40 states and puts all resources (scheduling, studying, test results) in one place for students who register. NYSED also said Pearson VUE, GEDTS, and the NYSED High School Equivalency Office would be offering help and training to make a smooth transition to the new service.

“Accessibility and rigor are the pillars of a successful high school equivalency program, and the testing administered by the GED Testing Service provides both,” said Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. “The GED is free to all and provides opportunities for students in every stage of life to advance their goals, opening doors to higher education and successful employment.”

GEDTS will allow for more testing centers and a paper option for test-taking which can be used by people who are incarcerated. More information can be found on NYSED’s or the GEDTS website.