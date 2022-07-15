PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Police are investigating the apparent homicide of a woman whose body was found inside a car Thursday in a parking lot off Plaza Boulevard in Plattsburgh.

Police identified the victim as Monique R. Yanulavich, 45, of Plattsburgh. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday.

State Police are asking anyone who had recent contact with Yanulavich to call (518) 873-2750.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said there is no danger to the public, although no arrests have been reported. Further information will be released as it becomes available.