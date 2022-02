Clinton County, NY — A fatal snowmobile crash occurred at around 10 pm on Sunday on a trail approximately two miles from the Lyon Mountain trailhead in the town of Dannemora.

Investigations indicate that the operator, 31-year-old Joshua E. Gushlaw, of Plattsburgh, lost control of the snowmobile, left the trail, and struck multiple trees. Gushlaw, a New York State Trooper, was off-duty at the time of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene.