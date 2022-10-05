Lake Placid, NY — Short-term rentals have been a controversial issue in Lake Placid for over a decade and now, local officials are ready to put a policy in place to help solve it.

Residents have voiced their issues with the number of short-term rentals for many years, saying it has raised housing prices and made it impossible to live in Lake Placid.

Mayor Art Devlin said removing short term rentals would not solve the issue. “Even if we discontinued every vacation rental here it would never bring the price of a home in Lake Placid down to the point where an average worker could afford to live here,” said Devlin.

The new policy will no longer allow people to acquire permits to rent their homes if they are considered “un-hosted”, meaning the owner does not live at the house while it is being rented.

“What our overall goal is, is to take people that are STR’s, which is short-term rentals, and move them out of residential neighborhoods, and move them into the gateway corridors, the gateway would be any entrance way into Lake Placid,” said Devlin. “We’re considering those to be more business, and more where it’s okay to have transient people coming and going.”

Un-hosted rentals will still be allowed in the gateway corridors and on Main Street to promote tourism and give people enough places to stay while helping locals by not allowing them to disrupt residential neighborhoods.

Those who own properties that are considered un-hosted do not need to sell their homes right away, but when they do decide to sell, the new owner will not be granted a new permit.

“You came into Lake Placid and bought a home for, say $800,000, you can live in the house, and while you’re there, rent it out short-term as a short-term rental. It helps you to pay the mortgage and it helps you to live in Lake Placid,” said Devlin. “The goal was to get more locals living here and that was one avenue we thought we could handle.”

Devlin says he understands that not everyone will be able to afford the houses that will soon be for sale but noted that there are multiple affordable housing options being built in the Fawn Valley in the Town of North Elba, which will be 22 units, and McKenzie Overlook.

“60 new apartments at McKenzie development, which will be housing staff for the FISU games, initially, and then will open up to the first residents there, that were drawn from a lottery system,” said Derek Doty, North Elba Town Supervisor.

Devlin and Doty believe this is the best solution to help locals afford to live in Lake Placid and allow some short-term rentals, however, not everyone is convinced. One local touched on the issue in an anonymous statement saying, “the average salary of a worker in North Elba and Lake Placid isn’t enough to afford the average house price. So while it is easy to say that locals can turn around and buy a house that has been assessed north of $100,000 more than its actual value, that unfortunately is not the case. Also, the opinion that all of the new homeowners will immediately want to rent out a third bedroom or basement level apartment is irresponsible”.

Devlin said the policy wasn’t designed to be implemented right away because it would shock the system and potentially cause housing prices to increase even more. By allowing people to sell their homes when they want to, more housing will gradually become available for locals.