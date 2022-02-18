ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its first weekly COVID-19 update since the end of daily briefings occurred last week.

The numbers shown below are from February 11th through February 17th.

  • 572 new positive cases, 56,283 total.
    • 2/11: 109
    • 2/12: 46
    • 2/13: 50
    • 2/14: 72
    • 2/15: 133
    • 2/16: 89
    • 2/17:  73
  • 952 active positive cases.
  • Total infection by age (percentages rounded):
    • 3% are 0-4 years-old
    • 7% are 5-11 years-old
    • 7% are 12-17 years-old
    • 44% are 18-44 years-old
    • 26% are 45-64 years-old
    • 7% are 65-74 years-old
    • 6% are 75+ years-old
  • Total infection by gender (percentages rounded):
    • 51% female
    • 47% male
  • 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, 651 total.
    • 2/11: 0
    • 2/12: 0
    • 2/13: 4
    • 2/14: 3
    • 2/15: 0
    • 2/16: 1
    • 2/17: 1
  •  25 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
    • 17 at MVHS.
    • 3 at Rome Health.
    • 5 out of county.
      • 5 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
      • 1 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
  • 77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.
  • 71% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.
  • 24% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.
  • 75,275 booster doses have been administered.

More data is available at:

  • Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.
  • New York State COVID-19 Tracker: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york

Oneida County continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, and testing at the Utica and Rome Health clinics.

Vaccinations & Boosters (All brands and dosages available except for Johnson & Johnson)

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

  • Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

  • Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#

Testing

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

  • Mondays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/health/forms/oneida-county-free-covid-19-testing-program

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

  • Wednesdays from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/health/forms/oneida-county-free-covid-19-testing-program