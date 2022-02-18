ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its first weekly COVID-19 update since the end of daily briefings occurred last week.

The numbers shown below are from February 11th through February 17th.

572 new positive cases, 56,283 total. 2/11: 109 2/12: 46 2/13: 50 2/14: 72 2/15: 133 2/16: 89 2/17: 73

952 active positive cases.

Total infection by age (percentages rounded): 3% are 0-4 years-old 7% are 5-11 years-old 7% are 12-17 years-old 44% are 18-44 years-old 26% are 45-64 years-old 7% are 65-74 years-old 6% are 75+ years-old

Total infection by gender (percentages rounded): 51% female 47% male

9 new COVID-19-related deaths, 651 total. 2/11: 0 2/12: 0 2/13: 4 2/14: 3 2/15: 0 2/16: 1 2/17: 1

25 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 17 at MVHS. 3 at Rome Health. 5 out of county. 5 of total hospitalized are in ICU. 1 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.

77% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over have their first dose of vaccine.

71% of Oneida County residents ages 12 and over are fully vaccinated.

24% of Oneida County residents ages 5-11 have their first dose.

75,275 booster doses have been administered.

More data is available at:

Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.

New York State COVID-19 Tracker: https://coronavirus.health.ny.gov/covid-19-data-new-york

Oneida County continues to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, booster shots, and testing at the Utica and Rome Health clinics.

Vaccinations & Boosters (All brands and dosages available except for Johnson & Johnson)

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome

Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Walk-ins welcome, to make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/content/vaccination-appointments#

Testing

Utica Health Clinic, 406 Elizabeth Street, Utica

Mondays and Thursdays from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Make an appointment: https://ocgov.net/health/forms/oneida-county-free-covid-19-testing-program

Rome Health Clinic, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome