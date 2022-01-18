ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 18.
- 1,407* new positive cases, 50,147** total. *(includes 1/14-1/17)
- 1/14: 414
- 1/15: 375
- 1/16: 277
- 1/17: 341
- **102 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/6/22 to 1/16/22.
- 4,742 active positive cases.
- 15% positivity rate.
- 1* new COVID-19-related death, 609 total. *(includes 1/14-1/17)
- 1/14: 1
- 1/15: 0
- 1/16: 0
- 1/17: 0
- 91 Oneida County residents are hospitalized.
- 38 unvaccinated/53 vaccinated
- 59 at MVHS.
- 10 at Rome Health.
- 22 out of county.
- 9 of total hospitalized are in ICU.
- 7 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated
- 7 of total hospitalized are on ventilators.
- 6 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 14 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities.
- 1 unvaccinated/13 vaccinated
- Hospitalization vaccination status by age:
- 0-12 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 13-19 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 20-29 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated
- 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/1 vaccinated
- 40-49 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 50-59 years-old: 7 unvaccinated/7 vaccinated
- 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated
- 70-79 years-old: 9 unvaccinated/17 vaccinated
- 80-89 years-old: 3 unvaccinated/10 vaccinated
- 90-99 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated
- 42% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
- The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 63 years-old.
- The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 69 years-old.
- 70% of current vaccinated COVID patients are 6 months past their completed vaccination series.
Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b