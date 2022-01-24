ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Oneida County has released its COVID-19 case numbers for January 24th.

744* new positive cases, 52,435** total. *(includes 1/21-1/23) 1/21: 399 1/22: 187 1/23: 158 **105 positive cases were added into today’s total as the result of home test kits reported to Oneida County from 1/3/22 to 1/22/22.

3,603 active positive cases.

11.3% positivity rate.

10* new COVID-19-related deaths, 627 total. *(includes 1/21-1/23) 1/21: 3 1/22: 4 1/23: 3

77 Oneida County residents are hospitalized. 29 unvaccinated/48 vaccinated 53 at MVHS. 12 at Rome Health. 12 out of county. 10 of total hospitalized are in ICU. 4 unvaccinated/6 vaccinated 8 of total hospitalized are on ventilators. 4 unvaccinated/4 vaccinated 15 of total hospitalized are from long-term care facilities. 1 unvaccinated/14 vaccinated

Hospitalization vaccination status by age*: 0-12 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/0 vaccinated 20-29 years-old: 0 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 30-39 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/2 vaccinated 40-49 years-old: 1 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 50-59 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/3 vaccinated 60-69 years-old: 11 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated 70-79 years-old: 6 unvaccinated/15 vaccinated 80-89 years-old: 2 unvaccinated/11 vaccinated *1 vaccinated patient’s age was unknown at the time of this report.

38% of county residents currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

The average age of a current unvaccinated COVID patient is 60 years-old.

The average age of a current vaccinated COVID patient is 66 years-old.

Of the vaccinated patients currently hospitalized, 58% are at least 6 months past full vaccination and have not received a booster.

Of the total patients currently hospitalized, 74% are unvaccinated, past six months of full vaccination or have not received a booster.

Updated Oneida County COVID-19 Dashboard: https://hoccpp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/d88f4e10d59d4553b24c3add5abcbb0b.