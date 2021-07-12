Online database launched for North Country restaurants looking for locally-grown foods

LEWIS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The North Country is looking for local eats, and now there are new tools at their disposal.

That’s the news out of Adirondack Harvest – a group that encourages sustainable agriculture in the Adirondack Park – and Hub on the Hill – a similar group focused around strengthening supply chains for local food across the state.

On Monday, Adirondack Harvest announced the creation of the new Adirondack Harvest Wholesale Database, a resource where anyone seeking more fresh and local food options can see offerings and delivery options from individual farms.

It’s mainly aimed at wholesale purchasers who can then sell those products to the residents of the Adirondack Park’s communities. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County says they’ve heard from many restaurants in the region that say they’re seeing a demand that the database would fill.

“Farms operate at different scales and many in the Adirondacks are direct-to-consumer based,” said Carly Summers, Agriculture Issue Leader at Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County. “The Adirondack Harvest Wholesale Database makes it easy for wholesale buyers, such as restaurant chefs and food service directors, to easily connect with farms that can meet their needs.”

The database also features a detailed map showing locations of farmers offering their goods wholesale.

As far as getting the foods in the database to where they need to go, Hub on the Hill has announced a launch of their own.

The group announced a new online wholesale store, which lets restaurants that need local food order it delivered with ease.

In a release, the hub gives the example of the business Elderwood of Uihlein in Lake Placid using their services to get strawberries from Juniper Hill and yogurt from North Country Creamery, both located in different parts of the Adirondack Park.

“The value of streamlining wholesale ordering from local producers will be felt throughout the region, said Julie Holbrook, Food Service Director at the Adirondack Farm to School Initiative. “Our work bringing local, nutrient-dense food into Adirondack school systems has had a ripple effect and I’m thrilled to see our partners at the Hub and Adirondack Harvest working to expand access and simplify the process for more institutions.”

Cornell Cooperative Extension of Essex County can be contacted at cfs82@cornell.edu for more information on getting connected with wholesale food.