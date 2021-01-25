Over 1.5K pounds of marijuana seized by U.S. Customs at Port of Champlain

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WWTI) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection says officers seized 1,545 pounds of marijuana in a commercial shipment officers at the Champlain Port of Entry Cargo Facility..

According to the CBP, the shipment was said to contain used reels, but was selected for further examination. During the secondary inspection, a canine team at the facility alerted officers of the presence of narcotics.

Officers discovered six pallets containing vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana with an estimated street value of $3.2 million.

“Our CBP officers continue to identify and target suspect shipments that attempt entry,” said Champlain Port of Entry Director Steve Bronson. “These officers remain vigilent in protecting our communities and the United States from these dangerous drugs.”