New York — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer has announced that the Environmental Protection Agency will provide New York over $428 million in 2022 for New York’s Drinking Water and Clean Water State Revolving Funds. The funds will be used to upgrade water infrastructure and to remove lead pipes and toxic pollutants from drinking water.

The investment is a result of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment & Jobs Act that Senator Schumer negotiated in Senate and is the third largest investment in water state revolving funds in the country.

“Access to clean water is a right, and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will deliver $428 million to make critical upgrades to our aging drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in New York and ensure our families are provided safe drinking water free of lead and other toxic contaminants, and that our rivers and lakes remain free of sewer overflows,” said Senator Schumer. “This federal funding means jobs, jobs, jobs and will help upgrade aging water infrastructure, including replacing dangerous lead pipes. I will continue to fight tooth and nail to keep our water systems flowing, jobs growing, and keep New Yorkers safe and healthy.”