LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — More than $189 million in funding has been approved for wastewater and drinking water infrastructure projects across the state.

The funding was announced by Governor Kathy Hochul on April 7 after being approved by the State Environmental Facilities Corporation Board of Directors. The funding will be used for nine municipalities and will provide the capital each community needs to begin the projects, according to the Governor’s Office.

The funds were provided through short-term financings and long-term loan conversion that refinances an existing project for up to thirty years to reduce the debt burden on the municipality and help save taxpayer dollars. Governor Hochul stressed the importance of communities having access to clean water in a press release on Thursday.

“Modernizing our water systems is critical to strengthen the resiliency of our infrastructure and help ensure New Yorkers have access to clean drinking water,” Governor Hochul said. “My administration is proud to prioritize critical water infrastructure projects across the state, and this funding will help localities overhaul outdated water and waste management systems, expanding access to clean water and improving public health.”

The funds will be used for several locally-based clean water projects including in the Town of Constantia in Oswego County, Lowville in Lewis County, and the City of Rome in Oneida County. The full breakdown of funding and what it will be used for is listed below.

Clean Water Project Funding Approved:

Town of Constantia in Oswego County – $5,000,000 WIIA grant, $15,400,000 in short-term, interest-free financing, and $15,600,000 in short-term, market-rate financing to plan, design and construct the Constantia-Bernhards Bay Sewer District and expansion of the Village of Cleveland Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Village of Fishkill in Dutchess County – $4,125,000 WIIA grant and $17,375,000 in short-term, interest-free financing for wastewater treatment plant upgrades, pump station upgrades, and installation of a new force main.

Village of Lowville in Lewis County – $1,017,000 WIIA grant, $2,709,750 WIIA grant, $2,806,628 in short-term, interest-free financing and $5,041,250 in short-term, market-rate financing for wastewater treatment improvements.

City of Rome in Oneida County – $2,160,300 in long-term, interest-free financing for anaerobic digestor improvements.

Drinking Water Project Funding Approved:

Village of Florida in Orange County – $3,000,000 WIIA grant and $2,290,000 in short-term, market-rate financing for filtration system upgrades.

Village of Fort Edward in Washington County – $2,766,698 WIIA grant and $1,844,466 in short-term, market-rate financing to replace approximately 7,650 linear feet of aged and corroded water main, replace a 200,000-gallon water storage tank and upgrade the existing booster pump station.

Village of Hobart in Delaware County – $473,400 DWSRF grant and $315,600 in short-term, interest-free financing to construct two new water supply wells, replace existing filter pumps, replace iron/manganese filter media, and upgrade water treatment plant process piping.

Manhasset-Lakeville Water District in Nassau County – $7,476,600 WIIA grant to install a new advanced oxidation process treatment system and granular activated carbon contactors to remove emerging contaminants from two wells at Searingtown Road Plant No. 1.

New York City Municipal Water Finance Authority – $100,000,000 in short-term, market-rate financing to design and construct the Croton Water Filtration Plant and associated facilities (Phase 15).

The Board’s approvals include financings through the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and Drinking Water State Revolving Fund and grants already announced pursuant to the Water Infrastructure Improvement Act. Those interested in learning more about water infrastructure funding opportunities can find information on the EFC’s website.