FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A group of Fort Drum Soldiers deployed hours before dawn from Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Friday, as part of a larger Department of Defense effort to support NATO allies in Europe.

The unit had 200 soldiers placed on heightened alert last week and they spent as much of their remaining time with family and friends before their departure. One soldier, waving goodbye to her colleagues at the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility, said that she felt ready for this deployment.

“I’m feeling great about this,” she said. “And I want to thank everyone for their support.”

Fort Drum Soldiers check their gear inside the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield prior to boarding a plane for deployment Feb. 11 (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Fort Drum Soldiers say goodbye to colleagues inside the Darby Rapid Deployment Facility at Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield prior to boarding a plane for deployment Feb. 11 (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Command Sgt. Maj. Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division (LI) senior enlisted adviser, expresses his pride for the Soldiers about to deploy out of Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield on Feb. 11. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Maj. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum commander, speaks with Soldiers about to deploy Feb. 11. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

The 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum Garrison command teams wish safe travels to the Soldiers departing Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield for a deployment to Europe on Feb. 11. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

Fort Drum Soldiers board a plane for a pre-dawn flight out of Wheeler-Sack Army Airfield. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

The 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum Garrison command teams spoke with the soldiers waiting to board the plane. Major General Milford H. Beagle Jr., 10th Mountain Division and Fort Drum commander, walked down the line of deploying soldiers, shaking hands and wishing them safe travels and then a second time as they exited the facility.

Command Sergeant Major Mario Terenas, 10th Mountain Division senior enlisted adviser, got a laugh out of the group while explaining why they were selected for rapid deployment.

“You guys have to stop being so damn good,” he joked. “But I am extremely proud of you. You are Mountain Tough.”