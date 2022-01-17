GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It was a snowy morning in Glens Falls, with fat flakes still falling at Crandall Park. As for the scene there? Take a guess.

Aiden Porpora, Michael Beale and Connor Evans took to the hill in front of the Henry Crandall Memorial. Further into the park, more kids sledded by the park playground, but the trio couldn’t wait that long to start hitting the white slopes that formed and invited gleeful voyage after voyage on Monday morning. Elsewhere, plows were hard at work keeping the roads clear, with snowflakes matched by hard granules of salt on downtown Glens Falls sidewalks.

NEWS10’s storm tracker put Glens Falls and Lake George in the 6-9 inch snowfall area on Monday. Snow was still coming down as of early afternoon in Lake George, but began giving way to grey clouds into the afternoon.