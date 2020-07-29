Plattsburgh prepares for return of college students

Samantha Bashaw of Plattsburgh said she knows SUNY Plattsburgh is important to the local economy. But as the city prepares for students returning for the 2020-21 school year, she’s worried about whether they will take the necessary precautions to prevent the coronavirus.

“This community really needs SUNY Plattsburgh, and really needs those students, you know the local businesses and everything like that,” she said. “I love to see them back, but I think we need to make sure that they limit their interactions before they come here.”

John Kanoza, director of public health for Clinton County, says he’s been working closely with SUNY Plattsburgh President Dr. Alexander Enyedi to ensure students are taking all precautions.

He said the health and safety of the community is a team effort and that students and residents will need to follow social distancing guidelines and wear face coverings.

Randolph hopes that message sinks in on campus and in the city.

“Everybody, you know make sure they wear a mask, and stuff like that, and wash their hands,” she said.