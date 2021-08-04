Plattsburgh contractor charged for allegedly defrauding homeowners

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Plattsburgh man is facing felony fraud charges following an investigation into his landscaping and home improvement business.

Lionel L. Rushford Jr., 46, is accused of taking money from homeowners as down payments to “perform landscaping, plumbing, fencing and other home improvement work.” However, police say he took the money, then ceased communication with the victims and never returned to perform work.

According to State Police, Rushford allegedly defrauded multiple homeowners of more than $10,000.

Rushford turned himself in on July 30. He is charged with the felonies of grand larceny and scheme to defraud. He was jailed without bail and is scheduled to reappear in the Town of Catskill Court on August 19, at 4 p.m.

Anyone who believes they may have been defrauded by Rushford are asked to call the State Police at Catskill at 518-622-8600 and reference SJS #10250533.