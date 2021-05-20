Final cost to relocate Plattsburgh Farmers Market estimated at $340,000

The Plattsburgh Common Council took up two unmistakable signs of spring and summer Thursday evening. One of them was the final price tag of the long-awaited relocation of the Plattsburgh Farmers’ & Crafters’ Market.

The market opened for the season the day before Mothers’ Day in a former Municipal Lighting Department warehouse on Green Street. The final tally for the site work on that property — directly across the street from the city’s sewage treatment plant — is $287,002. When necessary engineering, environmental and architectural work is added, the project’s total cost is $340,129.

Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant money from New York state will cover most of that amount, with the Lake City contributing a $37,002 match from its own coffers. The councilors approved that revised price tag without anyone discussing it when offered the chance to do so.

The council members also gave city staff permission to sign an agreement with the American Red Cross to train the City Beach’s lifeguards. This comes just in time for the beach’s intended opening day.

However, Mayor Chris Rosenquest took pains to not get the Lake City’s hopes up too high for a May 29 opening.

“I just want to say — this is not something that’s been budgeted, so we have to move some things around to make sure we have enough staffing available,” the mayor said. “You might even see me down there, sweeping up and emptying garbage.”

The pedestrian path, leading past the City Beach’s locked gate, is open — even though the beach itself is not.

“If you have not had an opportunity to take a walk there and visit — please, please — I’d appreciate it if you would,” Rosenquest added.

The mayor is also leading public tours of the sewage plant this Saturday and on Saturday, May 29. The plant has been soundproofed and deodorized.