Plattsburgh International to receive $13.6 million for runway rehab

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WWTI) — The Plattsburgh International Airport will receive $13,583,273 in federal funds to reconstruct and rehabilitate a runway.
Saratoga County Airport will be awarded $472,488 to install perimeter fencing, according to North Country Rep. Elise Stefanik. The money is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program.
“Our North Country airports are a major source of revenue and boost tourism within the district,” said Stefanik. “I am proud to announce that significant tax dollars will be returned back into the area to help our local airports complete essential projects.”
