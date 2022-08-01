Plattsburgh, NY — Michigan Month may be over in Plattsburgh, but plans are already in the works for next year.

Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman announced a day-long Michigan Festival next July 22 with food vendors, a cornhole tournament, and more.

Cashman said next year’s inaugural Michigan Festival will support the Battlefield Memorial Gateway, a partnership between the town of Plattsburgh and the Clinton County American Legion.

“So the proceeds from the cornhole tournament and a couple of other portions of Michigan Festival will go to benefit that project, “ he said.

Cashman says the first Michigan Festival will be a building block and he hopes it gets bigger every year, with more people coming from all over the country to check it out.