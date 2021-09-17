Plattsburgh man arrested, accused of assaulting man with knife

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A 36-year-old Plattsburgh man was arrested Thursday for allegedly assaulting a man with a knife.

Milton A. Delgado-Cornejo is accused of cutting the man on his left arm. The alleged victim was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at the Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh with non-life-threatening injuries.

Delgado-Cornejo was charged with second-degree tampering with evidence. He was arraigned in the Plattsburgh Town Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash and $20,000 bond.