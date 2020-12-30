Plattsburgh man arrested for possessing methamphetamine making materials

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — Authorities have reported an arrest following an investigation regarding methamphetamine manufacturing.

New York State Police have confirmed the arrest of Shawn J. Burnell, 31, of Plattsburgh, New York, after he was found to possess materials used to make methamphetamine. Burnell was also found to possess a quantity of methamphetamine.

According to State Police, the arrest was made following an investigation after reports of methamphetamine being manufactured at a residence in Plattsburgh. Reports occurred on December 27, 2020.

NYSP confirmed that Burnell was charged with one count of Manufacturing Methamphetamine in the third degree.

Burnell was arraigned virtually before the Town of Plattsburgh Court ad remanded to the Clinton County Jail without bail due to previous felony convictions.