Plattsburgh man arrested on drug charges after fleeing police with cocaine

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on drug charges Sunday after he attempted to flee New York State Police before crashing his vehicle into a row of hedges.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop on State Route 3 in the town of Plattsburgh. The vehicle, driven by Steven J. Burleigh, 34, instead turned into the parking lot of the Quality Inn and crashed. Police say Burleigh attempted to escape on foot, but was apprehended by troopers a short distance away.

He was found in possession of approximately five grams of cocaine, suboxone strips and various drug paraphernalia. He faces drug charges, as well as other charges, including resisting arrest and reckless driving.

Burleigh was arraigned in the Town of Plattsburgh Court and remanded to the Clinton County Jail in lieu of bail.