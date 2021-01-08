Plattsburgh man faces burglary, meth charges following multiple investigations

PLATTRBUGH, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Plattsburgh has faces numerous charges following multiple investigations in Clinton County.

New York State Police said Andrew C. Dickerson, 32, of Plattsburgh, New York was arrested after being located by Plattsburgh City Police.

According to NYSP, after being located at a Stewart’s Shop in the City of Plattsburgh, Dickerson was taken into custody on a State Police arrest warrant for Petit Larceny and was determined to be a suspect in several other area investigations.

New York State Police said Dickerson was charged with:

Two counts of Burglary in the third degree

One count of Grand Larceny in the fourth degree

One count of Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree

Several counts of Petit Larceny

One count of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the seventh degree

The investigations are detailed below.

November 3, 2020

New York State Police responded to an Ace Hardware store on State Route 11 in Champlain, New York for a reported shoplifting.

Dickerson was found to steal several hardware items from the power tool and plumbing sections totaling $727.68. The incident took place at approximately 5:42 p.m.

December 28, 2020

New York State Police responded to a report of larceny in the Town of Plattsburgh. Dickerson was found to have stolen several items from a residence including a firearm, chainsaw, video game console and carpet shampooers.

Total value for all stolen items totaled $1500.

Dickerson was reported to NYSP to be at the Maplefield’s in Dannemore, New York, where he then stole two beverages from the store and then fled. He was then located by State Police and then fled on foot.

December 29, 2020

New York State Police responded to Station Road in Saranac, New York for a report of a burglary. State Police confirmed that Dickerson had broken into a garage, damaged property and stolen a Yamaha Kodiak ATV.

Additionally, later in the day, State Police were called to a residence on Dann Road where a seasonal residence had reported broken windows. Dickerson was found responsible.

January 2, 2020

State Police responded to Target in Plattsburgh for reports of larceny. Dickerson was reported to have stolen various merchandise totaling $331.96 before fleeing.

Dickerson was officially arrested on January 7, 2021. At the time of his arrest, he was found to possess methamphetamine.