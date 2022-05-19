Travelers flying out of Plattsburgh will soon have a new non-stop option to Philadelphia.

Starting July 1, Contour Airlines will offer 12 weekly roundtrips that will take just under an hour. Mark Henry, hair of the Clinton County Legislature, says the daily service to Philadelphia should have a big impact on the local economy, as well as improve connectivity to other parts of the country.

“This new air service is important to this airport and key to the development of our region,” he said. “It will service our business community our universities our local travel market and our critically important Montreal market.”

To attract travelers to the new service, Contour Airlines is offering $49 one-way flights to Philadelphia for the next thirty days.