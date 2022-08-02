Plattsburgh, NY — Finding good childcare options can be challenging, but in Plattsburgh, one option is getting some upgrades. The Bright Beginnings Childcare Center at the Plattsburgh YMCA will see improvements to its playground and other parts of the center.

There are currently 65 children who attend the YMCA program, but these projects will support plenty of other kids in the future. The total funding is in the tens of thousands of dollars and will primarily help their playground along with some smaller projects.

State Assemblyman Bill Jones from Chateaugay Lake says the North Country lacks many quality childcare options, which is why the funding he was able to secure was so important.

“We up here are trying to develop more childcare, more allotments for children, parents desperately need that, they need affordable childcare as well,” said Assemblyman Jones. “Day care is essential, childcare is essential. It’s essential to our development, to economic development, to everything that we do; and we need to make sure we have proper daycare and childcare here in the North Country.”

Assemblyman Jones says this is part of a continuing effort to develop more childcare in the North Country, which he says he will always be working on.