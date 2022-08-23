Plattsburgh, NY — New York House Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblyman Billy Jones announced a $1.3 million investment into the project to upgrade the YMCA facility.

The University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital gave the pandemic-closed Wellness Center to the Plattsburgh YMCA with hopes that the new facility will include an updated aquatics center and expanded spaces for youth and teens.

“The YMCA is a critical resource for so many families, providing childcare, after-school activities, fitness classes, and even summer camp programs,” said Speaker Heastie. “I spent years advocating for a YMCA for my community because I know the transformative power they have for families, and I am so happy to be here today with Assemblymember Jones to announce this Assembly investment.”

“The Plattsburgh YMCA childcare center, after-school program, and summers camps are a vital resource for working parents in a childcare desert like the North Country,” said Assemblymember Jones. “A new, state-of-the-art building will be an invaluable asset to the community.”

“In the YMCA taking over the Wellness Center not only will it transform bricks and mortar,” said Michael Cashman, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor. “It will assist with a new trajectory of services and partnerships that will elevate recreation in the Greater Plattsburgh region. The YMCA already a leader in the region will no doubt provide first-rate services. This project also weds well with the Town of Plattsburgh’s work to redo New York Road including a more pedestrian friendly corridor with into the City of Plattsburgh.”

The first phase of the project is expected to begin in the fall.

In addition, the Bright Beginnings Childcare Center at the Plattsburgh YMCA will see improvements to its playground and other parts of the center.

State Assemblyman Bill Jones from Chateaugay Lake says the North Country lacks many quality childcare options, which is why the funding was so important.

“We up here are trying to develop more childcare, more allotments for children, parents desperately need that, they need affordable childcare as well,” Jones said. “Day care is essential, childcare is essential. It’s essential to our development, to economic development, to everything that we do; and we need to make sure we have proper daycare and childcare here in the North Country.”