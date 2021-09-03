Plea deal by limo company owner is blow to loved ones of Schoharie crash victims

SCHOHARIE COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family and loved ones of those killed in the Schoharie limo crash have been waiting for justice. But in their eyes, justice was not served by the plea deal announced Thursday that does not include jail time for limo company owner Nauman Hussain.

For more than two hours Thursday, family members who lost loved ones in the crash that killed 20 people nearly three years ago spoke of their pain and loss. Hussain was seen wiping away tears as the families gave their statements.

Jill Richardson Perez, who lost her son Matthew Coon, says her family’s lives were forever changed that day.

“It’s very hard — we miss Matthew, and we miss all of them. They were incredible kids with such a future, and it’s shame the law is the law,” said Richardson Perez.

Richardson Perez says the families want Hussain to know their the pain and grief has not eased with time.

“There’s not enough justice for our children, and our children deserve more. We lost spouses. One family lost four children. One woman lost her only child, and many little children no longer have parents,” said Richardson Perez.

Richardson Perez said some families are more hopeful things will change, even if it’s not inside the courtroom.

“I think you’re going to see this group of families fighting for new laws now. We have done a lot with limo reform and now you’re going to see us probably change some things,” said Richardson Perez.

Several families have filed civil cases against Hussain and the limo company. The judge noted that Hussain’s guilty plea could be used in those lawsuits.